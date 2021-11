Anyone here who play Destiny 2 can explain to me briefly how this game works now? My friends and I used to play the SHIT out of the original Destiny. Many late nights up grinding for gear, doing strikes, doing quests, chatting, and having a great time.



I have heard of Destiny 2, but I am out of the loop as far as the game goes. So there is a free to download version which I tried and starting it it looks like the beginning of the original Destiny with the huge wall and the Cosmo-drome at the beginning which took me by surprise... my question mostly is so this doesn't get too long is what is the advantage of BUYING Destiny 2 as opposed to the free version? Do you just get access to more content/levels/strikes/gear? Does the game work the same way it did in the past or are there a bunch of differences now?