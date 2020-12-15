Destiny 2: Beyond Light's Stasis Subclass Primed For Future Aspects And Fragments Expansion

erek
"The Aspects must be acquired through the Born in Darkness questline, while Fragments can be earned through weekly quests from the Exo Stranger. Guardians can select up two two quests per week and the quests are related to Strikes, Gambit, and/or Crucible. All of these quests can take a while to work through, but the payoff so far has been worth it. The new system has been well received players who have long been asking for more chances to customize their Guardians. It will be exciting to see what the developers add to the game and how Aspects and Fragment may impact future Darkness subclasses."
https://hothardware.com/news/destiny-2-future-subclass-aspects-and-fragments
