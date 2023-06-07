Desktop pausing after monitor power save mode, New Win11 build

I upgraded to a new AM5 CPU and motherboard. Now, after the monitors wake, everything will pause (mouse and even video playing) for about a second, every 5 seconds or so.



When I look at task manager, the CPU usage is very low.



I've not seen it stop on it's own once it starts. A reboot fixes it every time so far.



As best I can tell it only starts after putting the PC in sleep mode or the displays going into power save mode after the default 10 minutes. It's not happening every time but so far it's only after sleep or when the displays are powered off by the power plan.



I have a RTX 4090 and it's had a few driver updates with the new build but the issues is still there. The old setup and this new one are both clean Win11 installs I did not image them over. I have two different SSDs for a work and home. They both have this issue.



This 7950X3D has an iGPU that I did try out during setup before moving the RTX 4090 over and I wonder if that is the issue. There are no AMD drivers installed and I have the iGPU disabled.