Desktop Mobo to re-host Ryzen 3500U + Ram

Hi.
I've just had an old Lenovo V15 Laptop with Ryzen 3500U die on me with what appears to be a completely dead mobo (i've been suffering issues for a few months, like death of onboard keyboard and fans going all the time). A replacement Mobo for the laptop is circa £200, which is more than a full replacement laptop is second hand.
I had 16GB of DDR4 ram in the laptop and want to transfer that across too.

I'm trying to work out if there is anything out there that I could re-host this into to give me a small desktop that's worthwhile - especially if I can then through a hardware RAID card in it to replace my aging server.

Ta!
 
Ryzen U chips are soldered, so unless you've got a pretty snazy reflow station, the cpu gods down with the motherboard. You can probably find something to put your DDR4 into, but assuming that's so-dimms, you're looking at either a SFF barebones box (NUC-like) which will not likely have room for a full sized card, or maybe a niche mini-itx motherboard if you're lucky.

Probably better to sell your laptop ram and get a regular desktop, if you want a desktop.
 
