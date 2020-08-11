Desktop icons do you use them Gaming Shortcuts?

Should I just delete all of my Desktop Icons it's always a mess with games I haven't played in 2-3 years.
Once in a great while like a Origin game I'll click on the Icon to lauch a game but usually it's just eyecandy that doesn't get touched.
If the monitor looks small using my 21.5" Asus I use a 24" for gaming.

Comixbooks said:
Can you do that with an existing install?
Right click Desktop > View > Uncheck Show Desktop Icons.

One thing is I don't have nearly the same amount of games installed at one time. Probably 2-3 max at a time and I just launch them using their respective launcher.
 
I would just delete them and only use the launchers if they have one.
 
