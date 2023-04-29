Desktop flickering rainbow pattern briefly Gigabtye OC 4090

Have no idea what is causing this. I have random flickering that looks like rainbow colors on the desktop. I have tried multiple high end hdmi cables. The cables are not the problem.



It's just random blinking/flickering and it appears to be rainbow in fashion...the colors. Also it blinks quickly just black...had problems booting into windows too. TV would just stay blank. Formatted and reinstalled win 11 fresh. Same problem.



What could be causing this? Maybe time to take the card back to best buy and get a replacement. Gigabytes 4090 feels cheap and looks cheap as hell.