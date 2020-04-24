Desktop and a network printer wired and wireless issue ?

Dear folk
I have a printer HP Laser Jet M5035 MFP connected wired to an ADSL router and desktop windows 10 home connected to the same router wirelessly.
The printer can't send a scanned document to a shared folder on the desktop.
But if I connect the desktop wired to the same router everything working fine
What could be the cause ?
Thx
