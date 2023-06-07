Der8auer Rants About Misleading W/mK Marketing (Thermal Conductivity)

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,785
Interesting

"We sat down with Der8auer for a 15-minute video, but ended up with 50 minutes of conversation -- so we're splitting them into a few videos. This one focuses on marketing of thermal paste and interfaces, specifically highlighting thermal conductivity values. We spoke about W/mK values and their misleading nature (for pastes) in the past, but now we're revisiting it with additional ranting from Roman of Thermal Grizzly."

 
I mean I get what he's saying, at higher temps you get higher thermal conductivity simply because the definition of it is based off of the temperature difference across two sides of your medium so a hotter CPU is naturally going to create a situation where your product (paste, liquid metal, graphene pad) is going have a larger delta T across it. That said if everyone is testing at 20°C it kind of does seem like it's a "standard" that's being done, now I agree with him it's better to have it at temperatures closer to what you are operating at but who knows maybe most thermal products have a mostly linear relationship (FYI I don't know if they do) in which case testing at 20 is perfectly fine, but part of me wonders if he's so charged about it because their product don't get as large numbers at lower temps.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top