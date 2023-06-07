Der8auer Rants About Misleading W/mK Marketing (Thermal Conductivity)

I mean I get what he's saying, at higher temps you get higher thermal conductivity simply because the definition of it is based off of the temperature difference across two sides of your medium so a hotter CPU is naturally going to create a situation where your product (paste, liquid metal, graphene pad) is going have a larger delta T across it. That said if everyone is testing at 20°C it kind of does seem like it's a "standard" that's being done, now I agree with him it's better to have it at temperatures closer to what you are operating at but who knows maybe most thermal products have a mostly linear relationship (FYI I don't know if they do) in which case testing at 20 is perfectly fine, but part of me wonders if he's so charged about it because their product don't get as large numbers at lower temps.