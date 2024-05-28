Der8auer admits he 'messed up' with underperforming Thermal Grizzly Heatspreaders and Direct Die coolers

erek
erek
Dec 19, 2005
11,680
“Fortunately, most users who would even consider buying these products shouldn't have too much trouble working around technical difficulties, especially if Thermal Grizzly lives up to its CEO's words and makes impacted customers whole. After all, delidding your CPU is about as far from an amateur's project as it gets. At least it isn't a truly disastrous issue threatening the functionality of the chips in question.
In any case, it's unlikely that we'll be seeing the proposed RGB or AMD versions of these products until the issues with the original Intel models have been confidently identified and fixed.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...-grizzly-heatspreaders-and-direct-die-coolers
