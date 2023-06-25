Deployable wifi network setup for many users

Hi,

Okay so I know some wifi because I have been using since it started but I'm not the expert who knows everything. I'll try to explain the scenario to the best of my ability. It has to do with hunting trips and camping in deserts. Imagine being in a remote location where there is no internet and your only option is satellite internet. So you will have your internet source (Say a starlink ~200 Mbps), and then you will need to create a network with multiple wifi access points distributed in a certain area serving say several tents each with few persons. Once you connect your device to one access point, you should be able to connect to any other access point automatically (like what happens in hotels) because you already authenticated once before. The SSID should be the same of course across all access points. You should be able to switch between access points seamlessly as you move between tents or in the covered area. There can be a different SSID for guests as not to disturb the main network.



Of course 200 Mbps may not be enough for >300 users, so more than one satellite link can be used. The network need to be configurable so that some users can be given priority over others or a certain bandwidth can be dedicated for them. The coverage need to be easily extendable. I know mesh networks provide part of the solution here. I haven't used them though.



What I'm trying to get is : Are there deployable WiFi kits that be set up quickly for such purposes ? Or are they just custom built? Of course sometimes you don't want to use cables so airfiber will be good alternative to reach further locations.



So yeah, I'm wandering if such setups exist which you can unpack, use somewhere and then repack again in order to unpack and use somewhere else. Hopefully I was able to get the point across.



Thanks in advance for any input.