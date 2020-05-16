Denuvo says its new kernel-level anti-cheat driver is minimally invasive

erek
“No monitoring or data collection happens outside of multiplayer matches.”
""No piece of software, especially an anti-cheat, should have kernel-level access to your system and if it is we should have been informed before purchasing it," Reddit user extant_dinero wrote in a popular thread on the Doom subreddit urging people to delete the game. "I would not have purchased it had I known it would be added. Just because other pieces of software do it doesn't make it right."
But Greshishchev tells Ars such fear is misplaced. Denuvo Anti-Cheat is "designed to be no different than Nvidia's graphic drivers or Steam's Client Service," he said. "Unlike anti-cheats of the past, there are no filesystem hooks, no requirement to start with the OS, no annoying tray icons or splash screens."
"It's human nature to have a fear of the unknown, and no amount of technical claims by us could address that. Trust is built up over time, and we think that when Denuvo Anti-Cheat bans a player in your favorite game, we will gain your trust.""
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020...rnel-driver-is-safer-than-others-denuvo-says/
