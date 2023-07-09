Denuvo plans to offer independent benchmarks in an attempt to prove its DRM doesn't cause performance problems

Steve Huin, chief operating officer claimed that comparisons using cracked versions of games that load faster and run more smoothly are inaccurate, because they're rarely based on the exact same version of a game. "There might be over the lifetime of the game a protected and unprotected version," Huin said, "but these are not comparable because these are different builds over six months, many bug fixes, etc., which could make it better or worse"Huin is aware that simply saying this won't prove anything to the legion of players who blame Denuvo for every framerate drop they experience. "Our voice is unfortunately not sufficient to convince people because we're not trusted in their mind as a starting point in that debate," he saidIrdeto has a plan, however: a program that will offer media outlets two versions of games to benchmark independently, with and without Denuvo Anti-Tamper, which he believes will prove "the performance is comparable, identical" between both. Apparently they hope to begin it within the next few months...