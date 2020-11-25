Denuvo DRM Pricing Structure Specific to Crysis Remastered Leaked, over $100k for a Year

erek
- Dec 19, 2005
- 6,934
"A leaked contract document signed by Denuvo and Crytek CEO dug up by FCKDRM reveals what Crytek paid for Denuvo, and what the DRM's typical pricing structure looks like. It calls for a flat protection fee of 126,000-140,000 Euros for the first 12 months, 2,000 Euros each month following the first 12 months, an additional 60,000€ flat fee in case the game sees more than 500,000 activations in 30 days, a 0.40€ surcharge on activations on the WeGame platform, and 10,000€ for each additional storefront (if the game is being sold in more than one online storefront platform)."
https://www.techpowerup.com/275158/...is-remastered-leaked-over-usd-100k-for-a-year
