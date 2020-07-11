Dell XPS sale & software configuration question

M

metropole

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 11, 2009
Messages
281
I am thinking about getting a new Dell XPS to replace an older XPS.

Sale question:
There is a Dell sale this weekend. However, I am not 100% sure if this only applies to certain models or whether 10% applies to all?

Software config question:
It appears that for certain models, especially the "new design" models can only choose Windows Home and no Office.
1.) Office: Just wondering whether this is a big deal or if I buy Office independently it woudl be same price regardless. With other words, when Dell offers an Office config option, is it actually cheaper than buying it direct?
2.) Windows Home: can I upgrade to pro afterwards without reinstall?
 
