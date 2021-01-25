Dell XPS Desktop: i5-10400, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, 6GB GTX 1660 SUPER $590 + Free Shipping (Stolen from Slickdeals)

legcramp
Steps:
- Visit the page for Dell XPS 8940 Desktop
- Scroll down Warranty & Support and select the following option:
- 1 Year Hardware Service with Onsite/In-Home Service After Remote Diagnosis [-$9.99]
- Add to your cart
- In your cart apply coupon code DTXPSAFF125
- Your final total will be $590 with free shipping
- Intel Core i5-10400 Processor (6-Core, 12M Cache, 2.9GHz to 4.3GHz)
- 8GB DDR4 2666 Memory
- 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB GDDR6 Graphics
- 1x USB 3.1 Type-C
- 4x USB 3.1
- 2x USB 2.0
- 1x DisplayPort
- 1x HDMI
- Keyboard & Mouse
- 1x1 802.11ac Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.0
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit