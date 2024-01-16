Dell XPS 9320 32GB OLED touchscreen - 800.00

you can view the specs and info here -
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/dell-x...rce=feed&ref=212&loc=18532055452&gad_source=1
Comes with a Laptop and charger. (no box or anything I threw it all out). I got it to travel with since it is so small and light but I haven't traveled since COVID-19 so want to put the money towards a workhorse one at home.
My loss is your gain. No scratches, the screen is pristine. Very few charging cycles. Fantastic laptop if you want something apple-like but prefer windows.
The specs are identical to what is listed in the BB link except it is a 1260p not a 1360p cpu.
Paypal FF preferred
