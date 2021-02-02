Dell XPS 8940 Desktop: i5-10400, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, GTX 1660 Ti $700 + Free Shipping (Slickdeals)

Dell Home & Office has Dell XPS Desktop (XPS MT 8940) on sale for $699.99 when you apply coupon code DTXPSAFF21 at checkout. Shipping is free.

LINK

Deal Instructions:
  1. Go to Dell XPS Desktop and add item to cart
  2. Proceed to cart
  3. Apply coupon code DTXPSAFF21
  4. Your total will be $699.99, shipping is free
Specs:
  • Intel Core i5-10400 6-Core (12 Thread) 2.9GHz Processor
  • 16GB (1x16GB) 2666Mhz DDR4 RAM
  • 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
  • 1TB 7200 RPM 3.5" SATA III Internal Hard Drive
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6 Graphics Card
  • Built-In WiFi 802.11AC + Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Home 64bit English
  • Dell USB Keyboard & Mouse included
  • Ports:
    • Front
      • SD Card Slot
      • Headset Jack
      • 3x USB 3.1 Type A
      • 1x USB 3.1 Type-C
    • Rear
      • Audio ports (5.1 channel 3 jack)
      • 1x DisplayPort 1.2
      • 1x HDMI 1.4
      • 4x USB 3.1 Type A
      • 2x USB 2.0 Type A
      • Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000)


Deal Editor's Notes & Price Research:
  • About this product:
    • Includes a 1 Year Hardware Service with Onsite/In-Home Service After Remote Diagnosis
  • About this store:
    • Unless the product is defective or the return is a direct result of a Dell error, Dell may charge a restocking fee of 15% of the purchase price paid less shipping and handling
    • Dell return policy details here
 
