Dell XPS 8940 Desktop: i5-10400, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, GTX 1660 Ti $700 + Free Shipping (Slickdeals)

legcramp
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2004
- Messages
- 11,315
Dell Home & Office has Dell XPS Desktop (XPS MT 8940) on sale for $699.99 when you apply coupon code DTXPSAFF21 at checkout. Shipping is free.
Deal Instructions:
Deal Instructions:
- Go to Dell XPS Desktop and add item to cart
- Proceed to cart
- Apply coupon code DTXPSAFF21
- Your total will be $699.99, shipping is free
- Intel Core i5-10400 6-Core (12 Thread) 2.9GHz Processor
- 16GB (1x16GB) 2666Mhz DDR4 RAM
- 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
- 1TB 7200 RPM 3.5" SATA III Internal Hard Drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6 Graphics Card
- Built-In WiFi 802.11AC + Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64bit English
- Dell USB Keyboard & Mouse included
- Ports:
- Front
- SD Card Slot
- Headset Jack
- 3x USB 3.1 Type A
- 1x USB 3.1 Type-C
- Rear
- Audio ports (5.1 channel 3 jack)
- 1x DisplayPort 1.2
- 1x HDMI 1.4
- 4x USB 3.1 Type A
- 2x USB 2.0 Type A
- Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000)
Deal Editor's Notes & Price Research:
- About this product:
- Includes a 1 Year Hardware Service with Onsite/In-Home Service After Remote Diagnosis
- About this store:
- Unless the product is defective or the return is a direct result of a Dell error, Dell may charge a restocking fee of 15% of the purchase price paid less shipping and handling
- Dell return policy details here