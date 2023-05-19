Dell XPS 13 can't boot after windows update. Almost nothing works, but I can get into safe mode.

Hi,

It is getting annoying. The laptop is stuck at the logo screen and won't go any further after windows updates did its thing. I tried the automated recovery tools but they didn't work although they reported errors were corrected. I tried system file checker and it fixed errors but I still couldn't boot. I unfortunately don't have an image of the disk which I can load nor a restore point. I tried to uninstall updates but it didn't work either. It booted only one time of the countless times I restarted it and I thought the problem was gone. I don't know what I did to make it boot that time. I wanted to make an image at that time but told myself let's just restart again to make sure the problem is really gone and I did and became stuck again. I can now boot into safemode. What things would you do in safemode to help you get it to boot???

I only have few hours left in my patience meter before I decide to nuke it ^_^
 
try removing a bunch on the onboard stuff from device manager and disable EVERYTHING in task manager/startup
 
Oh my God! Now that I wanted to try your suggestion, it decided not to boot into safemode:mad:
 
