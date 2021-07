I mean, the west coast states make sense, they can't seem to go more than a month or two without some major fire caused by faulty electrical lines, and rolling blackouts from excessive power consumption.



Hawaii also makes sense because it's islands.



But... Vermont? They have all of the power they need and then some, unless I'm missing something.



Surprised Texas isn't on the list with all of the power problems we've been having lately. Had a blackout the other day that lasted for over an hour, least it wasn't 20 degrees outside..