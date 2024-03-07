Dell WD22TB4 Dock Display Port Limitations / Stuck at 4k 95hz

I'm testing various multi monitor arrangements with a Dell WD22TB4 trying to understand how the bandwidth is split. One display is a 4k 144hz display. Even when it is the only monitor plugged in, I can only get it to do 4k 95hz. This is the same result when plugged directly into the DP port or when using a UBC to DP 1.4 cable into the thunderbolt port.

Any ideas why I would be stuck at 4k 95hz when using display port?

The computer is a Dell Precision 5560 with the 11850H and an Nvidia RTX A2000.
 
Well i reached out to Dell and their answer was it's working as expected. It seems that even though they are DP 1.4 ports, they are not wired to provide the full bandwidth presumably due to the bandwidth splitting happening. It seems the solution is to keep high res/high refresh rate monitors plugged directly into the laptop and use the dock for other things.
 
