Dell WD22TB4 Dock Display Port Limitations / Stuck at 4k 95hz

I'm testing various multi monitor arrangements with a Dell WD22TB4 trying to understand how the bandwidth is split. One display is a 4k 144hz display. Even when it is the only monitor plugged in, I can only get it to do 4k 95hz. This is the same result when plugged directly into the DP port or when using a UBC to DP 1.4 cable into the thunderbolt port.
Any ideas why I would be stuck at 4k 95hz when using display port?
The computer is a Dell Precision 5560 with the 11850H and an Nvidia RTX A2000.
