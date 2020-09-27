Dell Ultrasharp U2719DX 27-Inch WQHD vs. ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV

Dell Ultrasharp U2719DX 27-Inch WQHD 2560x1440

ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV 27”

LG 27QN600-B 27” QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Display

I currently have a HP 2509m 1080p glossy display from around 2010. The monitor has served me well and honestly, the only reason I am looking for an upgrade is because I was given a work-at-home use-it-or-lose-it allowance to spend from my employer. So I bought 2 HP 27Qs, but I'm not very happy with them and will probably send them back. Although I love the extra screen real estate, the colors do not look as vivid as they did on my 2509m because the 2509m is a glossy display. Also, I made the mistake of buying a non IPS display (HP has another 27Q monitor which is IPS, but it's an older model and they did not bother to change the model number) and the viewing angle is bad. So I'm very underwhelmed by the display aside from the extra resolution. I work in a room where I can block out most light if needed so I'd prefer a glossy display. But looks like they don't make them anymore unless I want to spend a few grand on an Apple display. So I'm considering:vs.And maybe also consider this:I'm usually using the computer 10+ hours per day during the week for mostly software development. I never game on the display so 60 Hz refresh is fine. I just want good colors, dark blacks, and good viewing angle. Glossy or minimal anti-glare would be ideal for my lighting. I considered a 4k display, but would probably need to go to 32" for that at a minimum. Side-by-side 2K displays at 27" seem ideal. For my use case. Are there any other monitors I should consider?Also, what's different between those more expensive IPS displays above vs a cheaper IPS display like this:I wish there was a place where I could see these monitors in person. BestBuy and Costco have limited selection.