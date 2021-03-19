Dell U3419W with Dell Latitude 5400

I have a Dell Latitude 5400 laptop (with a usb-c connection - DisplayPort function, but with no thunderbolt 3!). Now I’m considering to buy an ultra-wide monitor, the Dell U3419W (3440x1440 resolution), to connect to this laptop.



Now is my question if it is possible to connect my Latitude 5400 laptop to this U3419W monitor by the USB-C connections, and that it fully supports the 3440x1440 resolution and the 21:9 monitor ratio at 60Hz. And besides that it doesn’t stretch the view.



Can you help me and advice me if I can connect a Dell U3419W with my Latitude 5400 laptop (no thunderbolt 3).