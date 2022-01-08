dell U2410F - I want to keep calibration profile in full screen mode

Hi, I have a good condition dell u2410 monitor which I use at home for multimedia and video editing If I want to play a video game I want to use my calibrated profile and not pre loaded profiles which does not match the color gamut the display can achieve. I like to watch the sort of colors the display produces. What software can do this for me?I am using windows 10 enterprise 64. Other than that it's a laptop computer k3000m video card. thanks