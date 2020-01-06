Dell Technologies Launches New Era of PCs and Displays with 5G, AI, and Premium Design

A lot of new monitor news lately: "Dell monitors have been No. 1 worldwide for the past six years meeting the varying needs of business users to gaming enthusiasts. Users can collaborate effectively with the new Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor that is digitizing yesterday's whiteboard. The UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor allows users to view content from up to four connected PCs simultaneously to maximize productivity. The new UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400 offers wide color coverage for accurate color reproduction. Built for speed with incredible 99% sRGB color coverage, the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor features fast IPS technology that offers rich colors, a 240Hz refresh rate and a blazingly fast 1 millisecond gray-to-gray response time, all in native FHD resolution. It also features AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible. Read more about the new Dell displays here." https://www.techpowerup.com/262668/...cs-and-displays-with-5g-ai-and-premium-design