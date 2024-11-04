Dell TB16 Thunderbolt Dock with USB4 motherboard?

I'm wondering how a Dell TB16 Thunderbolt 3 Dock would work if connected to a desktop USB4 motherboard (X870E in this case). Has anyone ever tried this?I'm looking to get an X870E motherboard soon but I've been disappointed by both the lack of video outputs and the lack of USB-C ports. Most just have the two USB4 ports and no other USB-C ports. If I wanted to hook up a Displayport monitor, I'd have to sacrifice one of the two USB4 ports just to use it as a Displayport output. Using the dock would give me a lot of video outputs to work with, supposedly being able to support up to 3 monitors simultaneously depending on the resolution. It has a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, a gigabit ethernet port, and more extra USB-A ports; all of which would potentially come in handy and allow me to be less picky about what ports are included on the motherboard itself. Most amazingly, these things are all over eBay for like $15.It seems like a great solution and a bargain if everything actually works. USB4 has Thunderbolt 4 built-in, and Thunderbolt 4 is supposedly compatible with Thunderbolt 3. The dock is rated for 40Gbps over the Thunderbolt 3 connector, which is also the max bandwidth for USB4.