Dell TB16 Thunderbolt Dock with USB4 motherboard?

GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
12,280
I'm wondering how a Dell TB16 Thunderbolt 3 Dock would work if connected to a desktop USB4 motherboard (X870E in this case). Has anyone ever tried this?

I'm looking to get an X870E motherboard soon but I've been disappointed by both the lack of video outputs and the lack of USB-C ports. Most just have the two USB4 ports and no other USB-C ports. If I wanted to hook up a Displayport monitor, I'd have to sacrifice one of the two USB4 ports just to use it as a Displayport output. Using the dock would give me a lot of video outputs to work with, supposedly being able to support up to 3 monitors simultaneously depending on the resolution. It has a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, a gigabit ethernet port, and more extra USB-A ports; all of which would potentially come in handy and allow me to be less picky about what ports are included on the motherboard itself. Most amazingly, these things are all over eBay for like $15.

It seems like a great solution and a bargain if everything actually works. USB4 has Thunderbolt 4 built-in, and Thunderbolt 4 is supposedly compatible with Thunderbolt 3. The dock is rated for 40Gbps over the Thunderbolt 3 connector, which is also the max bandwidth for USB4.

dell-thunderbolt-dock-tb16-front.jpg
dell-thunderbolt-dock-tb16-back.jpg
 
I have several different Dell USB3/Thunderbolt docks (not this one however). Just make sure you have the right wattage PSU for it. Some use a 95+W PSU and tend to run a bit hot. Then have the right driver packages and also work making sure they are up to date with firmware that can be a pain as some will only update when connected to a Dell laptop...of a certain vintage. Yay.

They are handy and fun but they have their quirks. This one should work at its full speed I would imagine.
 
daglesj said:
Just make sure you have the right wattage PSU for it. Some use a 95+W PSU and tend to run a bit hot.
Click to expand...

I have a ton of these Dell Laptop PSUs in my parts bin, including several 240w adapters. I'm not sure what it came with, but on eBay I see them being bundled with 180w adapters pretty often. I'd assume that some of that is for people trying to actually power their laptop via the USB-C port though. It's hard to imagine that the dock would actually need 180w on it's own.

daglesj said:
Then have the right driver packages and also work making sure they are up to date with firmware that can be a pain as some will only update when connected to a Dell laptop...of a certain vintage. Yay.
Click to expand...

I have a Dell Precision 7740 as my main laptop right now, which is actually listed as one of the Laptops that the TB16 is specifically compatible with. I have no need to actually use the dock with the laptop since I only use my laptop while traveling, but hopefully I'd be covered if I have to update the firmware.
 
Yeah I have a massive colleciton of Dell chargers, they just breed in dark cupboards.
 
I'm running a Dell WD19TB with a X870E's USB 4 ports just fine, both Windows and Linux.

I purchased one for $30 used on Ebay. Can't beat the value of these TB3 docks for the IO they give you.
 
brainfried said:
I'm running a Dell WD19TB with a X870E's USB 4 ports just fine
Click to expand...

That's good to know. My TB16 arrived but I'm pretty sure it was a faulty dock, as I tried it with numerous compatible Dell powersupplies and the dock would not work, even with my Precision 7740 Laptop which is actually one of the Laptops that the TB16 was built to work with...

I ended up getting a refund on the first TB16, and ordered another, which has not arrived yet. Hopefully it's not the same story. I've read scattered reports about the TB16 using a "first generation thunderbolt chipset" that supposedly has more compatibility issues than later models, but I would think that it should at least still work with my Precision 7740 when I test it.
 
GotNoRice said:
I'm wondering how a Dell TB16 Thunderbolt 3 Dock would work if connected to a desktop USB4 motherboard (X870E in this case). Has anyone ever tried this?

I'm looking to get an X870E motherboard soon but I've been disappointed by both the lack of video outputs and the lack of USB-C ports. Most just have the two USB4 ports and no other USB-C ports. If I wanted to hook up a Displayport monitor, I'd have to sacrifice one of the two USB4 ports just to use it as a Displayport output. Using the dock would give me a lot of video outputs to work with, supposedly being able to support up to 3 monitors simultaneously depending on the resolution. It has a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, a gigabit ethernet port, and more extra USB-A ports; all of which would potentially come in handy and allow me to be less picky about what ports are included on the motherboard itself. Most amazingly, these things are all over eBay for like $15.

It seems like a great solution and a bargain if everything actually works. USB4 has Thunderbolt 4 built-in, and Thunderbolt 4 is supposedly compatible with Thunderbolt 3. The dock is rated for 40Gbps over the Thunderbolt 3 connector, which is also the max bandwidth for USB4.
marsden therapy
View attachment 689317 View attachment 689316
Click to expand...
I have a TB16 which I use with my Dell Latitude 7390 2 in 1. I know that Thunderbolt 3 should be compatible with the upcoming USB4 as they are based on the same tech. I want to know if the power button on the dock would be able to turn on laptops with USB4.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top