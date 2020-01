I have one, fir the price and what you get it its not a bad monitor, but the gtg pixel response is subpar. If you have ever gamed on a tn panel this will feel muddy. I ended up keeping the monitor bc my main tv is an nu8000 and im used to the VA panel, but i cant really play fps on it.



also as a reference I also own the

24” dell gsync gaming monitor 2417 dg



And it is a much better gaming monitor



Final thought

I see the 27” is on sale for 299 again maybe that is the better buy?

