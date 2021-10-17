Dell S2722DGM 27" VA 1440P Curved 165hz

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 17,285
I'm more of a 24"-25" monitor person but I might try this monitor 27" curved VA similar to the Samsung but I like Dell's 3 prong power plugs better
Plus I never tried a monitor that is 27" and curved like this so it might work out. I can't get the reviews to pop up they just keep loading but it says it was released in May 2021 on Amazon's site.
https://deals.dell.com/en-us/productdetail/ayma
