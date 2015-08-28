Dell S2716DG, 27" 2560x1440 144hz 1ms "G-Sync Gen II", DP+HDMI

bAMtan2 said: No IPS trolls in this TN thread, please. It's well documented by real users that Asus Swift is TN and looks amazing when you're sitting in front of it and using it, which is exactly what it's for. And this Dell will probably look similar.



If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... Especially if you've never used a $800 TN before.

i don't need to use an $800 TN to to know what a TN looks like. my VG236 calibrates to essentially the same accuracy as a PG278Q and it absolutely looks worse than my PLS QX2710. color shift is visible viewing it head on and it's only a 23" screen, i imagine it's significantly worse on larger screens. IPS is superior and that's a fact, whether the difference is as big as some would like to make it out to be or not is irrelevant. that being said, this being the same price as its IPS competitornot to mention that it's over a year late to the market AND you can buy essentially the same thing sans an HDMI port in the PG278Q for $130 less. dell is either completely unaware as to what's going on in this segment of the market or they think their brand carries more weight than it actually does.