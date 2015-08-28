Dell S2716DG, 27" 2560x1440 144hz 1ms "G-Sync Gen II", DP+HDMI

Today, on the eve of PAX Prime, we are excited to announce the Dell 27 Monitor (S2716DG) the first gaming monitor to join our award-winning portfolio.
Serious gamers can discover unrivaled gameplay with a smooth and responsive view. The S2716DG is designed to provide an uncompromising gaming experience with sharp and undistorted moving images, thanks to NVIDIAs G-Sync Gen II technology and the fastest refresh rate at 144Hz. Its swift 1ms response rate offers virtually no input lag. The Dell 27 Monitor is also packed with uncompromising performance features to further enhance gameplay, including:
Nvidias G-Sync Gen II support feature synchronizes GPU and monitor to minimize graphic distortions and screen tearing
Quad HD resolution of 2560 x 1440 with close to 2 times more onscreen details than Full HD
A full range of adjustability features, like tilt, pivot, swivel and height-adjustable stand allow for long hours of comfortable gameplay
A wide range of connectivity features, including DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4, four USB 3.0 ports, USB 3.0 upstream, Audio line-out & Headphone-out
Starting at $799.99, the new Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (S2716DG) will be available in the US on Dell.com beginning Oct. 20.
Edit 0: What goes unsaid is how the 1ms response time implies TN, which implies the same panel as ASUS SWIFT (or an upgraded version of it). Also gone unsaid is exactly what Gsync 2 is. Dell has linked to a PDF for a workstation expansion card that I've never heard of before ("NVIDIA® Quadro G-Sync II is an option card for the NVIDIA Quadro 6000. Featuring frame lock and genlock functionality"). In any case, we know this new gsync monitor supports both DP and HDMI, and we know past-gen gsync monitors did not. Also noteworthy: It's got a premium price ($800 USD), despite launching LONG after the ASUS SWIFT.
