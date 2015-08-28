Dell S2716DG, 27" 2560x1440 144hz 1ms "G-Sync Gen II", DP+HDMI

Today, on the eve of PAX Prime, we are excited to announce the Dell 27 Monitor (S2716DG)  the first gaming monitor to join our award-winning portfolio.

Serious gamers can discover unrivaled gameplay with a smooth and responsive view. The S2716DG is designed to provide an uncompromising gaming experience with sharp and undistorted moving images, thanks to NVIDIAs G-Sync Gen II technology and the fastest refresh rate at 144Hz. Its swift 1ms response rate offers virtually no input lag. The Dell 27 Monitor is also packed with uncompromising performance features to further enhance gameplay, including:

Nvidias G-Sync Gen II support feature synchronizes GPU and monitor to minimize graphic distortions and screen tearing
Quad HD resolution of 2560 x 1440 with close to 2 times more onscreen details than Full HD
A full range of adjustability features, like tilt, pivot, swivel and height-adjustable stand allow for long hours of comfortable gameplay
A wide range of connectivity features, including DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4, four USB 3.0 ports, USB 3.0 upstream, Audio line-out & Headphone-out

Starting at $799.99, the new Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (S2716DG) will be available in the US on Dell.com beginning Oct. 20.
http://en.community.dell.com/dell-b...irst-gaming-monitor-and-new-27-curved-display

WlznwTB.jpg


Edit 0: What goes unsaid is how the 1ms response time implies TN, which implies the same panel as ASUS SWIFT (or an upgraded version of it). Also gone unsaid is exactly what Gsync 2 is. Dell has linked to a PDF for a workstation expansion card that I've never heard of before ("NVIDIA® Quadro G-Sync II is an option card for the NVIDIA Quadro 6000. Featuring frame lock and genlock functionality"). In any case, we know this new gsync monitor supports both DP and HDMI, and we know past-gen gsync monitors did not. Also noteworthy: It's got a premium price ($800 USD), despite launching LONG after the ASUS SWIFT.
 
Last edited:
zone74

I'm kind of shocked to see that Dell are producing a G-Sync display.
Shame that it's a TN panel rather than IPS though.
 
Geforcepat

Geforcepat

zone74 said:
I'm kind of shocked to see that Dell are producing a G-Sync display.
Shame that it's a TN panel rather than IPS though.
Well it's either speed or viewing angles. but dell already has plenty of good ips panels so..
 
cybz

Geforcepat said:
Well it's either speed or viewing angles. but dell already has plenty of good ips panels so..
None of them are gaming IPS screens, and it's not just about viewing angles it's about color reproduction as well, now that IPS and VA gaming screens are starting to come out it seems ludicrous to me to pay 800$ for a TN screen. You can get the Acer XB270HU for the same price...
 
Blade-Runner

prolifik said:
Nvidia says nope on the G-Sync II
http://www.pcworld.com/article/2977500/displays/dells-first-gaming-display-doesnt-really-pack-g-sync-gen-ii-but-it-still-looks-nice.html#tk.rss_all
The original g-sync module only allowed a single DP input, so something has obviously changed in the specs that they can now also include an HDMI connection.

I would potentially consider this monitor as long as Dell doesn't insist on covering it with some dog shit AG that ruins the image quality.
 
bAMtan2

[H]ard|Gawd
cybz said:
None of them are gaming IPS screens, and it's not just about viewing angles it's about color reproduction as well, now that IPS and VA gaming screens are starting to come out it seems ludicrous to me to pay 800$ for a TN screen. You can get the Acer XB270HU for the same price...
No FUD about TN in this thread please. The Asus Swift panel has better color than some IPS displays. Tftcentral ran the numbers and proved the color accuracy: http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/images/asus_rog_swift_pg278q/comparison_2.png ("If DeltaE <2, LaCie considers the calibration a success; there remains a slight difference, but it is barely undetectable. If DeltaE < 1, the color fidelity is excellent.")
 
Firepc

bAMtan2 said:
No FUD about TN in this thread please. The Asus Swift panel has better color than some IPS displays. Tftcentral ran the numbers and proved the color accuracy: http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/images/asus_rog_swift_pg278q/comparison_2.png ("If DeltaE <2, LaCie considers the calibration a success; there remains a slight difference, but it is barely undetectable. If DeltaE < 1, the color fidelity is excellent.")
Ran numbers from the middle of the screen with a little device. Wake up, you don't stick your eyeballs onto the screen in the middle. I hate IPS glow myself so avoid IPS generally, but TN colour shift is a big issue that only blind people underplay.
 
Odellus

bAMtan2 said:
No FUD about TN in this thread please. The Asus Swift panel has better color than some IPS displays. Tftcentral ran the numbers and proved the color accuracy: http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/images/asus_rog_swift_pg278q/comparison_2.png ("If DeltaE <2, LaCie considers the calibration a success; there remains a slight difference, but it is barely undetectable. If DeltaE < 1, the color fidelity is excellent.")
color accuracy isn't everything and those are default aka out of the box measurements, which are almost always fucking horrible. a modern calibrated tn will never be more accurate than a modern calibrated ips, nor will the color be as pleasing to the eye. so no, "the asus swift panel has better color than some ips displays" is complete horse shit. give me a break. this monitor should either be ips/va or $200 less.
 
Last edited:
Mackan

Surprised they use G-Sync, since AdaptiveSync/FreeSync is a standard which should be pushed forward instead. This thing of selecting a monitor based on Nvidia/AMD is ridiculous.
 
zone74

bAMtan2 said:
No FUD about TN in this thread please. The Asus Swift panel has better color than some IPS displays. Tftcentral ran the numbers and proved the color accuracy: http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/images/asus_rog_swift_pg278q/comparison_2.png ("If DeltaE <2, LaCie considers the calibration a success; there remains a slight difference, but it is barely undetectable. If DeltaE < 1, the color fidelity is excellent.")
Color accuracy doesn't mean a whole lot on a TN panel when the viewing angles are like this:


It's the same reason that an "accurate gamma" doesn't mean anything on a VA panel.
eizo-nec-centertlu31.jpg

eizo-nec-rightquui3.jpg

VA on the left, IPS on the right.

I wouldn't pay a premium for any non-IPS panel.

Geforcepat said:
Well it's either speed or viewing angles. but dell already has plenty of good ips panels so..
The majority of motion blur is caused by image persistence rather than panel response times. IPS vs TN won't make much of a difference if you're using G-Sync.
 
bAMtan2

Firepc said:
TN colour shift is a big issue that only blind people underplay.
Odellus said:
"the asus swift panel has better color than some ips displays" is complete horse shit.
zone74 said:
Color accuracy doesn't mean a whole lot on a TN panel when the viewing angles are like this:
No IPS trolls in this TN thread, please. It's well documented by real users that Asus Swift is TN and looks amazing when you're sitting in front of it and using it, which is exactly what it's for. And this Dell will probably look similar.

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... Especially if you've never used a $800 TN before.
 
zone74

Odellus said:
you mean ULMB.
No, I meant G-Sync.
If you're using G-Sync you have a minimum of 7ms motion blur due to persistence at 144Hz. That extends down to 33ms at 30Hz.
Not that panel response times don't matter at all, but on a full persistence display they are not the main cause of motion blur.

With ULMB, if the panel response is faster than the refresh rate (85Hz = 12ms) then there should be no panel-based motion blur at all.

bAMtan2 said:
No IPS trolls in this TN thread, please. It's well documented by real users that Asus Swift is TN and looks amazing when you're sitting in front of it and using it, which is exactly what it's for. And this Dell will probably look similar.

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... Especially if you've never used a $800 TN before.
The photo I posted was taken from the same TFT Central review of the ROG Swift as the image you posted to prove its "accuracy".
When there are now similarly specced IPS panels in that price-range, I don't see why anyone would pay that much for TN.
 
Odellus

bAMtan2 said:
No IPS trolls in this TN thread, please. It's well documented by real users that Asus Swift is TN and looks amazing when you're sitting in front of it and using it, which is exactly what it's for. And this Dell will probably look similar.

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... Especially if you've never used a $800 TN before.
i don't need to use an $800 TN to to know what a TN looks like. my VG236 calibrates to essentially the same accuracy as a PG278Q and it absolutely looks worse than my PLS QX2710. color shift is visible viewing it head on and it's only a 23" screen, i imagine it's significantly worse on larger screens. IPS is superior and that's a fact, whether the difference is as big as some would like to make it out to be or not is irrelevant. that being said, this being the same price as its IPS competitor makes no sense. not to mention that it's over a year late to the market AND you can buy essentially the same thing sans an HDMI port in the PG278Q for $130 less. dell is either completely unaware as to what's going on in this segment of the market or they think their brand carries more weight than it actually does.
 
Last edited:
wizzi01

bAMtan2 said:
No IPS trolls in this TN thread, please. It's well documented by real users that Asus Swift is TN and looks amazing when you're sitting in front of it and using it, which is exactly what it's for. And this Dell will probably look similar.

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... Especially if you've never used a $800 TN before.
Breaking news!!! People have different opinions doesn't mean they are trolls. If you can't handle a little debate just don't log on.
 
Michaelius

I'm guessing this uses same panel as Swift so it will have equally horrible matte screen.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Comes out October 20th 2015 I bet it sells out if it's X5 time more reliable then the ROG Swift it should do good.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Dell Logo
8:39:44 AM Customer
Initial Question/Comment: 3_227
8:39:49 AM System System
You are now being connected to an agent. Thank you for using Dell Chat
8:39:49 AM System System
Connected with TIP_Vanessa Lo
8:39:54 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa Lo
Welcome to Dell Parts and Accessories Sales Chat! My name is Vanessa and I will be your Dell.com Sales Chat Expert. I can be reached at us_con_sl_apos_chat@dell.com. How can I help you with your purchase today?
8:40:12 AM Customer
http://en.community.dell.com/dell-b...irst-gaming-monitor-and-new-27-curved-display
8:40:32 AM Customer
I'm wondering if there is a product page for that monitor I'm interested in it
8:40:54 AM Customer
I guess it's released on the 20th of this month it's a gaming monitor
8:41:17 AM Customer
Dell 27 Monitor (SE2716H)
8:41:44 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa Lo
Glad you chatted in! I'm glad to assist you today. Smile
8:42:04 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa Lo
Great choice! You are looking at our future gaming monitor. Smile
8:42:25 AM Customer
I don't trust the ASUS ROG SWIFT =)
8:42:54 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa Lo
As of now, the products page is not yet available. It's now being advertised and will be available Dell.com beginning Oct. 20, 2015
8:43:11 AM Customer
Do you know the price off hand?
8:43:14 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa Lo
On that date, it's expected to be released. Smile
8:44:39 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa Lo
As of now, we do not have an update regarding the price. I'm sorry about that. Sad Our marketing department is still on the process of putting it on the site.
8:45:01 AM Customer
ok thanks Vanessa
8:45:14 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa Lo
By the way, Be sure you had enrolled in Dells new loyalty program, Dell Advantage before you purchase this cool monitor. . It is a loyalty program that gives our customers 5% back in form of Dell gift card on each purchase and free 2nd business day shipping. Signing up is easy and totally FREE. You can sign up through this link:
http://www.dell.com/learn/us/en/19/campaigns/advantage-us?c=us&l=en&s=dhs&cs=19&~ck=pn
8:45:19 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa Lo
You're welcome. Smile
8:45:24 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa Lo
Would there be anything else I may assist you with, ?
8:45:32 AM Customer
nah it's ok
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Thing comes out on the 20th will watch for reviews for it. Even if it's a TN panel they might do it good or better then the ROG SWIFT.
 
MistaSparkul

Odellus said:
zzz

$800 for 27" 1440p 165 Hz gsync 2.0 IPS or $800 for 27" 1440p 144 Hz gsync 2.0 TN, hmm hard choice...
That's just the MSRP but it is more than likely the actual street price won't be anywhere near $800. Look at Dell's 34 inch ultra wide it is far cheaper than the actual MSRP.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Linus or someone might review this just wondering how Dell handles making a gaming monitor.
 
mls1995

I was thinking about this monitor but since it isn't an ultra sharp then their dead pixel policy isn't any good. I've been looking for a clean monitor with no dead pixels for like 3 or 4 weeks now. Still looking
 
Firepc

mls1995 said:
I was thinking about this monitor but since it isn't an ultra sharp then their dead pixel policy isn't any good. I've been looking for a clean monitor with no dead pixels for like 3 or 4 weeks now. Still looking
They're usually really good if you're not happy with monitors anyway, regardless of the level of warranty included.
 
rabidz7

Michaelius said:
I'm guessing this uses same panel as Swift so it will have equally horrible matte screen.
You can remove the matte coat by removing the panel and placing wet paper towels for 6-8 hr on top. This will dissolve the adhesive and make the film easily peel off. Then just reinstall the now-glossy panel and go!
 
Michaelius

rabidz7 said:
You can remove the matte coat by removing the panel and placing wet paper towels for 6-8 hr on top. This will dissolve the adhesive and make the film easily peel off. Then just reinstall the now-glossy panel and go!
I'm not a huge fan of invasive modding of equipment that costs as much as average monthly salary in my home country ;)
 
