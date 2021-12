Dell Logo8:39:44 AM CustomerInitial Question/Comment: 3_2278:39:49 AM System SystemYou are now being connected to an agent. Thank you for using Dell Chat8:39:49 AM System SystemConnected with TIP_Vanessa Lo8:39:54 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa LoWelcome to Dell Parts and Accessories Sales Chat! My name is Vanessa and I will be your Dell.com Sales Chat Expert. I can be reached at us_con_sl_apos_chat@dell.com . How can I help you with your purchase today?8:40:12 AM Customer8:40:32 AM CustomerI'm wondering if there is a product page for that monitor I'm interested in it8:40:54 AM CustomerI guess it's released on the 20th of this month it's a gaming monitor8:41:17 AM CustomerDell 27 Monitor (SE2716H)8:41:44 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa LoGlad you chatted in! I'm glad to assist you today. Smile8:42:04 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa LoGreat choice! You are looking at our future gaming monitor. Smile8:42:25 AM CustomerI don't trust the ASUS ROG SWIFT =)8:42:54 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa LoAs of now, the products page is not yet available. It's now being advertised and will be available Dell.com beginning Oct. 20, 20158:43:11 AM CustomerDo you know the price off hand?8:43:14 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa LoOn that date, it's expected to be released. Smile8:44:39 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa LoAs of now, we do not have an update regarding the price. I'm sorry about that. Sad Our marketing department is still on the process of putting it on the site.8:45:01 AM Customerok thanks Vanessa8:45:14 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa LoBy the way, Be sure you had enrolled in Dell’s new loyalty program, Dell Advantage before you purchase this cool monitor. . It is a loyalty program that gives our customers 5% back in form of Dell gift card on each purchase and free 2nd business day shipping. Signing up is easy and totally FREE. You can sign up through this link:8:45:19 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa LoYou're welcome. Smile8:45:24 AM Agent TIP_Vanessa LoWould there be anything else I may assist you with, ?8:45:32 AM Customernah it's ok