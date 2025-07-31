  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Dell Precision Pro Max Plus laptop comes with 7nm Qualcomm dual chip 64gb card instead of GPU

M

Marees

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
3,565

Dell's new laptop ditches the GPU for a discrete NPU — here's why that's a big deal​

News
By Luke J. Alden published 26 May 2025
Dell’s Pro Max Plus is built to run massive AI models locally. No GPU, no cloud, no compromises.

Dell ran a 109-billion-parameter Llama 4 model in a live demo on the laptop without an Internet connection or cloud server.
you get 32 AI cores, 64GB of LPDDR4x memory, and around 450 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) of 8-bit AI compute.


The Qualcomm AI 100 card is built on a 7nm process and uses two chips connected over PCIe. Each one offers 16 AI cores and 32GB of memory. Together, they act as a unified engine with enough bandwidth to handle some of the largest models available today.

In terms of thermal management, the card is designed to operate under a 75W thermal design power, which is considerably more than typical NPUs found in consumer laptops (usually under 10W).


https://www.laptopmag.com/laptops/dells-new-laptop-ditches-gpu-for-npu
 

AMD: We’re Exploring A Discrete GPU Alternative For PCs​

By Dylan Martin
July 30, 2025, 4:08 PM EDT

Rahul Tikoo, a top AMD PC executive, tells CRN that the chip designer is ‘talking to customers’ about ‘use cases’ and ‘potential opportunities’ for a dedicated accelerator chip that is not a GPU but could be a neural processing unit.We can get there pretty quickly,’ he says.

Rahul Tikoo, the head of AMD’s client CPU business, confirmed that the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company is “talking to customers” about “use cases” and “potential opportunities” for a dedicated accelerator chip that is not a GPU but could be a neural processing unit (NPU) in response to a CRN question at a briefing held last month before AMD’s Advancing AI event.


The CTO of AMD systems integration partner Sterling Computers told CRN last week that he believes the way AMD is using the AI engine technology from its Xilinx acquisition to serve as the basis for an NPU component in Ryzen processors “opens up a broad path” for the company to introduce discrete products with faster NPU performance in the future.
https://www.crn.com/news/components...re-exploring-discrete-gpu-alternative-for-pcs
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top