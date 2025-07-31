Dell Precision Pro Max Plus laptop comes with 7nm Qualcomm dual chip 64gb card instead of GPU

Dell's new laptop ditches the GPU for a discrete NPU — here's why that's a big dealNews
By Luke J. Alden published 26 May 2025
Dell’s Pro Max Plus is built to run massive AI models locally. No GPU, no cloud, no compromises.
Dell ran a 109-billion-parameter Llama 4 model in a live demo on the laptop without an Internet connection or cloud server.
you get 32 AI cores, 64GB of LPDDR4x memory, and around 450 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) of 8-bit AI compute.
The Qualcomm AI 100 card is built on a 7nm process and uses two chips connected over PCIe. Each one offers 16 AI cores and 32GB of memory. Together, they act as a unified engine with enough bandwidth to handle some of the largest models available today.
In terms of thermal management, the card is designed to operate under a 75W thermal design power, which is considerably more than typical NPUs found in consumer laptops (usually under 10W).
