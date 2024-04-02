Dell Precision 7740 with i9-9980HK running RAM at 3200?

So I was going through my stash of RAM and found a couple Dell 32GB DDR4-3200 SODIMM modules I had forgotten about.



Decided to try them in my Precision 7740 sporting the i9-9980HK CPU to see if they would run properly.



I already had 4X 16GB DDR4-2933 sticks running in this laptop at 2933.



Once I installed the 32GB sticks, it dropped the RAM speed down to 2666, which reminded me that that is why I wasn't using them before.



After looking online, I found a post on the Dell forums that said to use one brand in slots A,B and the other brand in C,D. (For a Precision 7550)



This initially resulted in a NO POST, so I swapped out the ADATA 16GB 2933 sticks for Crucial 16GB 3200 sticks.



It then posted and is running the RAM at 3200 despite the official specs being 2666.



Running the onboard diagnostics now and expect it to work just fine.



Was not able to find another instance of anybody doing this so figured it might be of some interest.