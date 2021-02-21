Dell Poweredge T440 and adding a video card

I have a dual xeon poweredge T440 that mainly runs plex on it and file backup for the house. I want to add a video card to it and use it as a CAD workstation as well. The problem I am having is that when I add in a video card, the system fans immediately go to 100% operation and I can't get them to slow down. I have tried going thru the idrac settings but it is currently not letting me in because it claiming the wrong password, even though its the right one.



Does anyone know how I can add a video card and have it not sound like a jet is operating in my office?