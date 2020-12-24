Dell Plots $50 Billion More of Financial Finessing

erek
"An alternative option that Dell is considering is a buyout of the VMware shares it doesn’t already own, the Journal reported. But that would add to its still mammoth debt load and doesn’t really do much on its own to address the fact that Dell shareholders aren’t inclined to give the company credit for the VMware stake it already holds. Ultimately, a buyout of the rest of VMware, followed by a spinoff of the whole thing, makes the most sense but would take a long time and is easier said than done. Recall that Dell initially tried to bring VMware further into the fold as part of the negotiations that ultimately led to the tracking stock deal, but both management and shareholders of the target company balked.
Is this latest finessing going to make Dell a better-run company? Doubtful. Is it going to boost the company’s stock price over the long run? Maybe. But if after years and years of financial engineering, you’re still not seeing the kind of equity valuation you want, perhaps its the financial engineering that’s the problem."
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/a...billion-spinoff-is-more-financial-engineering
