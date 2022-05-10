Dell P4317Q w/ NVidia T600

Hello Community. I am hoping someone here can help me address this issue ...Work PC ... I had an old Dell system with an AMD Firepro and my P4317Q Monitor ... colors worked fine on all 4 displays.I just got a new PC with an NVidia T600. I got the display connected and working, but the colors are off ... The 2 DP ports display colors lighter/brighter than the 2 HDMI ports. So I end up with my top two displays lighter (same colors) and the bottom two displays darker (same colors). I've tried adjusting the NVidia Color Settings ... but I can't seem to get the two pairs of displays to match.Any ideas?Excuse the quality, I had to take this picture with my phone since "screenshots" don't show the color difference. As you can see below, the top two displays are the same color, and the bottom two displays are the same color, but the two pairs are not, the bottom being darker than the top.