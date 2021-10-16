Dell P3222QE or ASUS PA329CV

Hello
I would like advice by choosing a 32 "4K display:
Specifically, I choose between:
Dell UltraSharp P3222QE
ASUS ProArt PA329CV
Asus is a bit more expensive than Dell
I will use the display mostly for coding Visual studio blue theme, Visual studio code dark theme, no professional graphic work, gaming minimally or not at all
I would like to use 100% scaling in windows, I hope the text will not be too small
Which of these displays will be better in basic parameters such as:
- Better black
- Better contrast (on paper Asus and Dell is the same 1:1000) older model Dell U3219Q is better on paper better 1:1300, weird
- Backlight uniformity
- Backlight bleeding
- IPS glow
- Flicker-free (on all levels of backlight), according to paper specifications, both dell and asus have
- Unlike Dell, Asus has HDR - is it an advantage?
- The smoothness of the display surface (I currently use the HP Z27i which is matte, but at a pixel density of 32 "4k I assume that the glossy surface of the display would be ideal so that the image is not distorted)