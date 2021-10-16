Dell P3222QE or ASUS PA329CV

Hello
I would like advice by choosing a 32 "4K display:
Specifically, I choose between:

Dell UltraSharp P3222QE
https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/del...onitors-monitor-accessories#techspecs_section
ASUS ProArt PA329CV
https://www.asus.com/uk/Displays-Desktops/Monitors/ProArt/ProArt-Display-PA329CV/techspec/
Asus is a bit more expensive than Dell
I will use the display mostly for coding Visual studio blue theme, Visual studio code dark theme, no professional graphic work, gaming minimally or not at all
I would like to use 100% scaling in windows, I hope the text will not be too small
Which of these displays will be better in basic parameters such as:
  • Better black
  • Better contrast (on paper Asus and Dell is the same 1:1000) older model Dell U3219Q is better on paper better 1:1300, weird
  • Backlight uniformity
  • Backlight bleeding
  • IPS glow
  • Flicker-free (on all levels of backlight), according to paper specifications, both dell and asus have
  • Unlike Dell, Asus has HDR - is it an advantage?
  • The smoothness of the display surface (I currently use the HP Z27i which is matte, but at a pixel density of 32 "4k I assume that the glossy surface of the display would be ideal so that the image is not distorted)
Isn't the same panel inside both monitors after all?
 
