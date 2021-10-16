Dell P3222QE or ASUS PA329CV

Better black

Better contrast (on paper Asus and Dell is the same 1:1000) older model Dell U3219Q is better on paper better 1:1300, weird

Backlight uniformity

Backlight bleeding

IPS glow

Flicker-free (on all levels of backlight), according to paper specifications, both dell and asus have

Unlike Dell, Asus has HDR - is it an advantage?

The smoothness of the display surface (I currently use the HP Z27i which is matte, but at a pixel density of 32 "4k I assume that the glossy surface of the display would be ideal so that the image is not distorted)

HelloI would like advice by choosing a 32 "4K display:Specifically, I choose between:Dell UltraSharp P3222QEASUS ProArt PA329CVAsus is a bit more expensive than DellI will use the display mostly for coding Visual studio blue theme, Visual studio code dark theme, no professional graphic work, gaming minimally or not at allI would like to use 100% scaling in windows, I hope the text will not be too smallWhich of these displays will be better in basic parameters such as:Isn't the same panel inside both monitors after all?