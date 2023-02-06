Dell Optiplex 3060 PSU with just 8Pin and 4pin P4 - SATA power?

I ran into a spare Optiplex 3060 (i3-8100 4gb)The problem is that its PSU only has 2 connectors, an 8-Pin and P4 4-Pin.They both plug into the MB.This board obviously can take an NVMe drive.Well my problem is while I have buckets of old skool SATA SSDs, I have no spare NVMe drives.Are there any cables that can "split" either the 8Pin or 4Pin connector to SATA power(s) cables? I was hoping to actually use all 3 SATA ports for 256gb SSD drives I have (SSDs dont use that much power) might be fun to run them in RAID 0 to see what they do.Thanks for any help.