Dell Monitor randomly showing "Input Timing" error

So my Dell monitor is connected by VGA, and usually has no problems. In the past few days, after the PC has gone to sleep, when I try to wake it up, this error message comes up:

"The current input timing is not supported by the monitor display.
Please change your input timing to 1920 x 1080, 60Hz or any
other monitor listed timing as per the monitor specifications."

I've tried jiggling the wire, but this does nothing. A PC restart usually clears the issue.


So this has been randomly happening over the past few days.

Anyway to fix this? Is this a sign of something else?


Thx!
 
