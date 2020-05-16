Dell monitor model numbers?

I've been trying to understand Dell's new model number nomenclature. I think I've figured out most of the suffixes. https://www.dell.com/support/articl...l-monitor-types-by-their-model-number?lang=en
However, when I look up certain models like this one with an 'E' , it's not clear.
https://www.dell.com/en-ca/shop/del...1de/apd/210-awkh/monitors-monitor-accessories
What does TCO EMEA Version mean?
