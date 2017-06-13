Dell laptop won't turn on, help!

I would take a chance and contact Dell, your laptop is more than likely well outside the warranty period (consumer class Inspiron models only have 1 year labor/parts which is why I never buy them, I only deal with the business class hardware Latitudes and Precisions which have 3 years included in the base prices) but since it "died" during a BIOS update they might (and I'm stressing that word pretty strongly) take sympathy on you and offer some assistance but don't get your hopes up about it.



Can't hurt to reach out and ask.



Latitude and Precision BIOS updates work from within Windows, odd about that requiring it to make a USB stick but I've seen it before. The Windows BIOS flasher pops up a dialogue telling you what it's about to do (flash from xx BIOS to yy BIOS or whatever) and when you select OK it'll then reboot to the BIOS flashing mode, do the deed, then reboot once more back to normal but with the updated BIOS in place. I honestly trust that practice more than using USB stick type flashing tools nowadays, just something based on my own experience when dealing with customers having problems with that method.