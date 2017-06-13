Dell laptop won't turn on, help!

It's an Inspiron 7547. I was trying to update the bios from A05 to A08. Made a bootable USB with freedos as recommended and booted from it, started the bios update (downloaded from Dell).
It seemed to have finished but at the end gave this !she - "P/W: Not enough memory". Didn't go away and finally I had to power off.
Now when I turn it on I can hear the laptop power on, fan, lights etc, but the screen stays blank, no Dell logo, F keys do nothing. I tried opening the case, unplug battery etc, nothing helped.
Is this dead? What can I do?
