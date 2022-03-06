Dell laptop is super slow

Gawd
I have a dell GS5587 laptop that my wife bought new for me a few years ago. This thing has just gotten super slow to the point it is painful to use! I have added 8gb RAM and run a defrag. None of that has helped. I also just ran a cpu bench test with CPU-z and the scores seemed very low(284.8 single thread/843.5 multi). Can anyone help me figure out why it's running so slow??? Even as I type, the letters lag about a second from when I press the keys to when they appear on my screen. Below are my specs:
i5 8300H, 16 GB RAM, NVIDIA GTX 1050, 1TB hybrid HDD
 
pendragon1

use task manager to watch the cpu speed and make sure its not stuck in low mode, ive had that happen before. also make sure the fan and exhaust ports are clean. and run a check of some sort on the drive to make sure its not going bad.
 
rage4order

Ok, just ran cpu stress test with task manager open and while on battery my max cpu usage only goes to 34%, but when plugged in it does go to 100%. I've checked my power management settings and I have minimum set to 75% and max at 100%. What's strange is right now with nothing running, cpu speed shows 1.88 GHz, but when I start the stress test, the speed drops down to .87 GHz. Is there a reason it's only getting to 34% on battery power?
 
pendragon1

what speed does it show on the performance tab, like below? is the dell power center thing on those units? that could do it or windows maybe switched power plans. check the "on battery" settings in you power plan. did windows or dell software do any updates lately?

1646588608113.png
 
