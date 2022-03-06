Dell laptop is super slow

I have a dell GS5587 laptop that my wife bought new for me a few years ago. This thing has just gotten super slow to the point it is painful to use! I have added 8gb RAM and run a defrag. None of that has helped. I also just ran a cpu bench test with CPU-z and the scores seemed very low(284.8 single thread/843.5 multi). Can anyone help me figure out why it's running so slow??? Even as I type, the letters lag about a second from when I press the keys to when they appear on my screen. Below are my specs:

i5 8300H, 16 GB RAM, NVIDIA GTX 1050, 1TB hybrid HDD