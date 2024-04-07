Dell Inspiron in RAID mode not AHCI/NVME? Why?

So I'm not a laptop guy so keep that in mind. I got a decent deal on a new laptop. I was upgrading the ram in my new Inspiron 3520 (i3-1215u w/ 256 GB, M.2, PCIe NVMe) so I go to check my BIOS everything looks good and it says this thing is in RAID mode but not AHCI mode? Any idea why this would be? I would imagine it would be better in AHCI mode but by how much? I'm reluctant to switch it over since it seems there a chance I would have to do a new install.

The laptop for reference Link to Dell

P.S. Adding a2nd stick of ram almost doubled my CPU-Z single core benchmark so highly recommend that upgrade for anyone. Dual channel all the way.

perf will be the same but i think you gain some odd ball functions with the rst. you should be able to flip it and fix the boot up. (tell windows to load safe mode, flip it in bios and let safe mode boot, reboot.)
 
I'm just wondering how it (or any other computer) got put into RAID mode with only 1 storage device installed ?

Or is there something about this particular machine that I am not aware of ?

Also, a fresh install is not the end of the world, as it usually works relatively well and doesn't take too long. Plus it may clear out some the pre-installed bloatwarez, IF you use a clean version and not just a clone/copy of the original dHell install.

well duh :D..... this is ALWAYS the very 1st thing I do to any computer, lappy or desktop, that I am asked work on, unless it already has 2x sticks....
 
