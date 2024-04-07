Dell Inspiron in RAID mode not AHCI/NVME? Why?

So I'm not a laptop guy so keep that in mind. I got a decent deal on a new laptop. I was upgrading the ram in my new Inspiron 3520 (i3-1215u w/ 256 GB, M.2, PCIe NVMe) so I go to check my BIOS everything looks good and it says this thing is in RAID mode but not AHCI mode? Any idea why this would be? I would imagine it would be better in AHCI mode but by how much? I'm reluctant to switch it over since it seems there a chance I would have to do a new install.
The laptop for reference Link to Dell
P.S. Adding a2nd stick of ram almost doubled my CPU-Z single core benchmark so highly recommend that upgrade for anyone. Dual channel all the way.
