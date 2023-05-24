Dell IDrac wizards needed

That_Sound_Guy
I'm at hairpulling wits end on trying to figure out an issue with specific Dell IDRACS
Ive installed dozens of these before and not had this issue.
Issue: I cannot get a Dell Idrac on a R730 or a R740 to complete a handshake exchange with Cisco switches. Layer 1 will connect, but not layer 2 - no MAC or other l2 logic.
Ive tried from server:
- reset idrac to defaults
- reset bios to defaults
- verified pins in idrac are aligned in dedicated physical port
- Upgraded idrac firmware to latest
- Upgraded BIOS to latest
- I cannot use the quad NIC interfaces as idrac as they are reserved for production usage so dedicated nic is only option
- IP info verified as correct
- Set speed/duplex to various
I've tried from switch
- Verified config/vlan
- Tried new port
- Tried alternate switch (stack switch complex)
- Set speed/duplex to various
Ive tried with cabling
- Tried connection from switch 1 port 1 to idrac
- Tried connection from switch 2 port 1 to idrac
- Tried new cables 2x
- Removed any patch panels and direct wired
- Pull a known working cable from a working idrac
These switches have 5 other IDracs connected without any trouble. However I magically have a R730 and R740 that both do the exact same thing. No L2 connectivity. Is there anything you can think of Im missing trying to figure this out? The hardest challenge I have is these servers are remote to me and they are not IT people, they are infrastructure. So progress is slow when trying to explain everything. I have 0 remote access to device.
I don't want t believe it but only thought remaining is both IDracs are bad but wow that is a stretch to believe when they fail the same way.
Thanks all.
