Dell IDrac wizards needed

I'm at hairpulling wits end on trying to figure out an issue with specific Dell IDRACS



Ive installed dozens of these before and not had this issue.

Issue: I cannot get a Dell Idrac on a R730 or a R740 to complete a handshake exchange with Cisco switches. Layer 1 will connect, but not layer 2 - no MAC or other l2 logic.



Ive tried from server:

- reset idrac to defaults

- reset bios to defaults

- verified pins in idrac are aligned in dedicated physical port

- Upgraded idrac firmware to latest

- Upgraded BIOS to latest

- I cannot use the quad NIC interfaces as idrac as they are reserved for production usage so dedicated nic is only option

- IP info verified as correct

- Set speed/duplex to various



I've tried from switch

- Verified config/vlan

- Tried new port

- Tried alternate switch (stack switch complex)

- Set speed/duplex to various



Ive tried with cabling

- Tried connection from switch 1 port 1 to idrac

- Tried connection from switch 2 port 1 to idrac

- Tried new cables 2x

- Removed any patch panels and direct wired

- Pull a known working cable from a working idrac



These switches have 5 other IDracs connected without any trouble. However I magically have a R730 and R740 that both do the exact same thing. No L2 connectivity. Is there anything you can think of Im missing trying to figure this out? The hardest challenge I have is these servers are remote to me and they are not IT people, they are infrastructure. So progress is slow when trying to explain everything. I have 0 remote access to device.



I don't want t believe it but only thought remaining is both IDracs are bad but wow that is a stretch to believe when they fail the same way.



Thanks all.