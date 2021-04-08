Dell G5 Gaming Laptop - $685 (5600M GPU, Ryzen 5 4600H CPU)

Andrew_Carr
This is similar in performance to a GTX 2060 mobile (slightly slower than the GTX 2060) and seems to have roughly comparable specs to the cheap Gateway gaming laptops that Walmart is selling now for between $700-1000. Reviews aren't great as far as heat, build quality, etc. are concerned, but with the dearth of GPUs this doesn't seem awful. I picked up a Gateway GWTN156-3BK for the same price +s/h as a refurb which seems like a better laptop, but I don't see any more available and this might be the next best option for a cheap gaming laptop.
https://deals.dell.com/en-us/mpp/pr...//deals.dell.com/en-us/mpp/productdetail/89ke
Review:
