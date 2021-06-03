Dell G5 desktop compatibility with older Radeon cards

Had an odd thing happen with a new Dell G5 desktop. It originally came with a Radeon 5700XT, everything worked fine. I wanted to put in a lower end card, and tried 2 Radeon 6450s and a 5450, and all 3 produced no video output, just a black screen. Went to a Radeon R270, and it works.



Any ideas what is happening? I was hoping to get the system working with a lower end card, but it seems to be incompatible in some way. Never experienced anything like this before. Thanks for any help!