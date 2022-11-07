Dell G5 5000 Tower Computer i5-10400F 2.9Ghz, RTX3070, 16GB RAM, NVMe +1TB WiFi Win11

Used Dell G5 5000 Tower Computer in excellent condition.
i5-10400F 2.9Ghz, RTX3070, 16GB, 256GB NVMe+1TB HDD, Win11.

Everything has been thoroughly tested.

I am selling because the 3070 RTX is sitting unused. No matter how much I want to, I just don't have the time to play games. I need to downgrade to something much more modest.

$679 + shipping. Free pickup in Brooklyn, NYC.

Absolutely no parting out. Must sell as a complete system. Cash only. No trades.


1.jpg
 
