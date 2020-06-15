Dell DDR3 won’t work on other brand motherboards?

Q

quiktake

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 22, 2011
Messages
489
Hi,

I pulled some DDR3 2gb (1033ghz? )sticks out of a bunch of old Dell corporate desktops.

I tried using the ram in a Asus amd board and a Asus intel board 2500k processor. Neither board would boot up. Both boards said they support the memory speed, but I am not sure if the processors do.
I remember a Linus tech tips video when they were building an arcade machine and they mentioned that thier Dell ram wouldn’t work in another brand motherboard due to a modified SPD or something.

Is this my situation? I would hate to buy old overpriced memory.
 
D

drescherjm

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 19, 2008
Messages
14,755
I have not had an issue putting Crucial, GSkill, Kingston or Samsung ram in Dell machines. And we have dozens of them since Dell is the approved vendor.

Most of the time the existing OEM ram does not have a Dell logo.
 
