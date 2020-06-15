Dell DDR3 won’t work on other brand motherboards?

Hi,



I pulled some DDR3 2gb (1033ghz? )sticks out of a bunch of old Dell corporate desktops.



I tried using the ram in a Asus amd board and a Asus intel board 2500k processor. Neither board would boot up. Both boards said they support the memory speed, but I am not sure if the processors do.

I remember a Linus tech tips video when they were building an arcade machine and they mentioned that thier Dell ram wouldn’t work in another brand motherboard due to a modified SPD or something.



Is this my situation? I would hate to buy old overpriced memory.