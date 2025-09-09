erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,379
“Its shares were down 1.8% after the bell.
"McGill's decision to resign her position is not the result of any disagreements with the company on any matter relating to its financial statements, internal control over financial reporting, operations, policies or practices," Dell said.
The company also reaffirmed its third-quarter and full-year forecasts issued last month.”
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/08/dell-cfo-yvonne-mcgill-to-leave-pc-maker-reaffirms-forecasts.html
"McGill's decision to resign her position is not the result of any disagreements with the company on any matter relating to its financial statements, internal control over financial reporting, operations, policies or practices," Dell said.
The company also reaffirmed its third-quarter and full-year forecasts issued last month.”
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/08/dell-cfo-yvonne-mcgill-to-leave-pc-maker-reaffirms-forecasts.html