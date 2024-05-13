Dell blunder leaks Intel and Nvidia's mobile roadmaps — Nova Lake, Panther Lake CPUs and GENxx Nvidia GPUs listed

erek
“The Dell XPS 14, codenamed Pista, will see similar changes with Arrow Lake-H CPUs and next-gen Nvidia graphics in 2025. However, in 2026, the XPS 14 Pista will be replaced by a new 14-inch model codenamed Huracan that will come with Panther Lake-H internals, 2026 Nvidia GPU hardware, and SKUs featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon hardware sporting Oryon V2 cores. In 2027, the Huracan notebook will get an upgrade to Nova Lake CPUs.
Dell's outgoing XPS 13, codenamed Tributo R, will also receive several CPU upgrades. Later this year, Dell will release Snapdragon Elite variants of the Tributo R XPS 13 and Lunar Lake-MX series options. In 2026, the Tributo R will be replaced by the XPS 13, codenamed Divo, featuring Lunar Lake and next-gen Qualcomm Oryon V2 CPU options. In 2027, the Divo XPS 13 will be upgraded to Intel Nova Lake parts.”
Source: not MLID / https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...-lake-panther-lake-cpus-and-genxx-gpus-listed
