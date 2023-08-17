Dell and Windows 11 support

Executioner

Gawd
Joined
Apr 22, 2015
Messages
664
This is weird. I've never run into this before while repairing/upgrading laptops. I have a Dell Latitude 5590 which has a i7-7600U @2.6GHz. I know it's a 7th generation CPU, but II go to Dell's site and for this service tag, it shows Windows 11 drivers. So I put in a Windows 11 boot USB only to be told that the CPU is not supported. WTF? So I used my "bypass" USB Win11 to install, but this still does not seem right, especially if I'm going to be selling these later. What would you do?
 
only a handfull of i7-78/7900 cpus are supported. if you sell it, put it back to 10. the dell drivers may be labeled as 11 from before the limit was implemented or if they are used for other systems that are supported.
 
