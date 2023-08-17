Dell and Windows 11 support

Executioner
This is weird. I've never run into this before while repairing/upgrading laptops. I have a Dell Latitude 5590 which has a i7-7600U @2.6GHz. I know it's a 7th generation CPU, but II go to Dell's site and for this service tag, it shows Windows 11 drivers. So I put in a Windows 11 boot USB only to be told that the CPU is not supported. WTF? So I used my "bypass" USB Win11 to install, but this still does not seem right, especially if I'm going to be selling these later. What would you do?