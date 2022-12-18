Dell and Intel show off the Luna project at a pre CES event

Dell and Intel partnered up on the concept a few years back to standardize some form factors and connectors, I hear or read about it from time to time as a back burner thing, but I am happy to see they have made some headway on the concept.Both say that this will greatly aid in their compliance with existing and proposed "right to repair" laws that are in the works in the US and the EU.Though I am sure the fact, they can now be fully assembled and disassembled via robot and would allow them to move away from their existing Chinese assembly facilities has nothing to do with it... It lets a robot do in minutes what a 12-year-old took an hour to do.