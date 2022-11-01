Dell Alienware AW3423DWF 34″ QD-OLED 165Hz FreeSync Premium Pro (3440 x 1440)

I though I'd start a new thread to consolidate the latest information and user experience about the AW3423DWF which is the FreeSync version of the AW3423DW.
One really good thing about this revised model is that the Firmware can be upgraded by the user as shown by the firmware already posted on Dell website. This specific firmware seems to mention fan noise fixes, so it looks like this model will still have at least one fan. Monitor documentation showing a couple of new features in the OSD can also be found at that link.
From tftcentral we get the following information, including the VRR range (48 - 165Hz):
- Aesthetically the monitor uses Dell’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ colour scheme rather than ‘Lunar Light’, which features dark grey matte plastic instead of the white colours of the existing model on the back.
- The screen is a little slimmer and lighter, making it easier to VESA mount apparently
- Dell are no longer using the NVIDIA Native G-sync module for this version, instead using adaptive-sync to deliver VRR support. This will still support both AMD and NVIDIA systems, although it remains to be seen whether it has an impact on VRR experience and performance when removing the module. The removal of the G-sync module is one of the reasons for the lower price point by the way
- The VRR range is now 48 – 165Hz, with a slightly lower max refresh rate of 165Hz (compared with 175Hz on the existing model) and a narrower VRR range because of the removal of the G-sync module. LFC is included though for anything <48Hz.
- AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and the new VESA AdaptiveSync certifications are included, but the screen does not carry any NVIDIA certifications at this time, whereas the old model because of the G-sync module carried the ‘NVIDIA G-sync Ultimate’ certification
- The RGB lighting ring around the back of the stand appears to have been dropped on the new model, although the Alien logo and screen size lighting on the back of the screen appear to be there still
- The press release says there is a “new OSD joystick” although we are not sure how different, if at all, this is from the current AW3423DW which also has a joystick controller.
- The F model has 2x DisplayPort 1.4 inputs and 1x HDMI 2.0, whereas the existing model has only 1x DisplayPort 1.4 but 2x HDMI 2.0
- Price – Available in North America later this fall starting at USD $1,099.99 or CAD $1,399.99.